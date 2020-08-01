Kerala Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s son tests positive for coronavirus

The minister’s family tested after one of their staff members tested positive for the virus.

news Coronavirus

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakkampally Surendran’s son tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. The minister announced his son’s test result on a Facebook post. Their family was tested after one of their staff members tested positive for the virus.

“After one of the staff members in my official residence tested positive for coronavirus, we tested ourselves and my son’s result has returned positive. After the staff member tested positive, everyone including me in the residence was under self isolation. The test results of everyone else including me has returned negative. My son tested positive in the RT-PCR test,” the minister wrote on his Facebook post.

On Tuesday, all employees at the Minister’s official residence also took an antigen test. The minister is in charge of all COVID-19 preventive measures had in the past week attended several meetings in the district.

The state reported 885 positive cases of the virus on Friday. 864 people recovered after testing negative for the virus. With this, the total number of active cases in Kerala is 10,495 and the total cases so far are 13,027.

Fourteen more hotspots were added to the list on Friday while 11 hotspots were removed.

Three more deaths have been reported in the state. Baihaiki (59) and Eliyamma (85) who was undergoing treatment in Ernakulam and Rukmini (56) from Kollam passed away. With this the total count of COVID-19 deaths in the state stand at 73.

The number includes 20 health care workers in the state who tested positive for the virus. A total of 1,43,323 persons are under observation in the state, out of which 1,33,151 are at home and 10,172 are in hospitals.

Within the last 24 hours, the state has also tested 22,279 samples. A total of 7,76,268 samples have been tested which includes routine sample, airport surveillance,pooled sample, CBNAAT, Trunaat,CLAA, antigen test.

1,23, 227 samples have also been sent for testing as part of the sentinel surveillance for vulnerable groups.