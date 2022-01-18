Kerala medico arrested after cops find drugs in hostel room

The police said that they raided the hostel where the accused, a house surgeon at the Thrissur government medical college, stayed, based on a tip-off.

news Crime

The Kerala police arrested a 24-year-old doctor in Thrissur, after drugs were found at his residence in Thrissur district. The contraband was found in his possession during a raid at his hostel building, police said on Tuesday, January 18. The man, hailing from Kozhikode, was working as a house surgeon in the government medical medical college in Thrissur.

A police officer said that 2.78 grams of MDMA and one LSD stamp were recovered from him while carrying out a raid at a hostel adjacent to the medical college. "The raid was carried out at the hostel last night based on a tip-off. More medicos are suspected to be involved in it. But, we can't divulge other details right now as it would help the culprits escape," he said.

According to Mathrubhumi, police also recovered hashish oil from the doctor, along with several used bottles of the hash oil. As per the report, the MDMA was allegedly brought to Thrissur from Bengaluru. According to other reports, the accused said that 15 doctors allegedly would come to his room to consume drugs.

Earlier in January, 16 people were taken into police custody after a rave party was busted in Wayanad. Among those detained was history-sheeter Kiramani Manoj, who was convicted by a court in connection with the murder of rebel CPI(M) leader TP Chandrasekharan in 2012. He had reportedly attended a party hosted by a gangster called Kambalakkad Mohsin while he was out on bail, when police raided the location.

Chandrasekheran, who launched the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP), was stabbed 51 times by assailants on May 4, 2012 when he was returning home on his motorcycle near Kozhikode. In connection with the case, the court had sentenced 11 people to life imprisonment, of which three persons were middle-level CPI(M) leaders. The murder had created huge waves in the political scenario of Kerala.

