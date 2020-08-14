Kerala may see over 10k cases a day if more don’t join COVID-19 fight: Health Min

Volunteers were urgently needed from both medical and non-medical fields to join the brigade, the minister said.

It is very likely that 10,000 to 20,000 cases of COVID-19 will be reported every day in Kerala, if more people do not join the fight against the pandemic soon, said Health Minister KK Shailaja.

On a Facebook Live, Minister Shailaja said that people were needed in the medical and non-medical fights urgently.

“If the cases increase exponentially, the number of deaths will also relatively increase. We need to strictly stop the spread of the disease and many people should join the fight. We are forming a COVID brigade to fight the disease,” she said.

In the medical field, doctors from the modern, Ayurveda and Homeo fields are needed. Dentists, pharmacists, lab technicians and the service of nurses are required as well. Health and other workers were especially needed in hospitals and First Line Treatment Centres (FLTCs).

In the non-medical field, people who are Masters in Social Work (MSW), in Health Administration (MHA) and Business Administration (MBA) were called for.

Even as the fight continued, it was very important that the public strictly followed the protocol of wearing masks, washing hands and keeping minimum physical distance from each other, the minister said.

Inviting volunteers to register in the Covid Jagrata protocol to join the brigade, the minister said that it will be a well-disciplined fight and there will be proper training. “It will be a historic fight and you can be proud of it tomorrow, of having been part of the team that saved hundreds of Malayalis from dying. The slogan of the COVID brigade is – caution is our strength,” the minister said.

On Thursday, the state witnessed the maximum number of cases reported on a single day so far, with 1,564 people testing positive, 1,380 of them through local transmission. There have also been 766 recoveries on Thursday.

Three more people with COVID-19 have died, taking the toll to 130. Thiruvananthapuram continues to be the worst affected district with 434 new cases recorded on Thursday, followed by 202 each in Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

