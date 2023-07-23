Kerala man who killed six-year-old boy and raped minor girl sentenced to death

The police told media persons that the accused, Sunil Kumar, believed his wifeâ€™s family was responsible for the strains in his marriage, because of which he wanted to take revenge.

news Court

TW: Mention of violence, sexual assault

A Kerala fast track court that deals with cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has sentenced a man to death for killing a six-year-old boy and raping a 15-year-old girl. When the accused Sunil Kumar (50) committed the crime nearly two years ago at Anachal in Idukki, he was married to the sister of the two minorsâ€™ mother. The incident was allegedly over a family dispute. The Idukki court issued the judgement on Saturday, July 22.

According to the prosecution, the convict first attacked his mother-in-law using a hammer, before hitting the boy with the same weapon. The child, who was sleeping, died on the spot. He then attacked the childâ€™Å› mother with the hammer and raped her 15-year-old daughter. Both the adult women were critically injured and admitted to the hospital. The incident happened in the wee hours of October 2, 2021, and he was nabbed the same night.

The police told media persons that Sunil, who was a resident of Vandiperiyar, was living separately from his wife. Sunil believed that his wifeâ€™Å› family was responsible for the strain in his marriage, because of which he wanted to take revenge, they said.

The incident came to light when the 15-year-old girl, whom the convict had kept in captivity for two hours, escaped his clutches and ran to a neighbour's family for help. The police were called immediately after the neighbours found two women in critical condition inside their house. The Vellathooval police immediately tracked down Sunil using his mobile tower location and registered the arrest.