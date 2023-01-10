Kerala man stabs wife on court premises while attending divorce proceedings

Ranjith, who attacked his wife with a knife, has been taken into police custody and charged with attempt to commit culpable homicide.

news Crime

A young woman was attacked on the court premises while attending divorce proceedings at a family court in Ottapalam in Keralaâ€™s Palakkad district on Monday, January 9. Subitha was attacked allegedly by her husband Ranjith, and her hands were grievously injured in the attack. Subitha was admitted at the nearby hospital and provided preliminary treatment, before she was shifted to Thrissur Medical College. Ranjith is 33 years old while Subitha is 24.

Ranjith has been taken into police custody and charged under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Ottappalam police said.

In December last year, a 48-year-old woman was stabbed to death in broad daylight by her live-in partner in Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased, identified as Sindhu, was on her way to work when she was stabbed by a man named Rajesh, who the police said was her live-in partner. forty-six-year-old Rajesh was arrested by the Peroorkada police and charged under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC.

