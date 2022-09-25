Kerala: Man stabbed to death during tussle at Ganamela event

The murder occurred after Ernakulam Collector Renu Raj’s directive to the police, to prepare action plan to contain increasing incidents of crime in Kochi.

news Crime

A man was stabbed during a Ganamela in Kerala’s Kochi in the wee hours of Sunday, September 25. The victim has been identified as Rajesh, a 29-year-old native of Panayappilly in Kochi. The incident occurred during a Ganamela performance near Kochi’s Kaloor stadium at midnight. While police have said that they identified the accused, no details have been revealed. The accused is yet to be arrested.

The Ganamela was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor, and was organised by a private firm. According to reports, a few men, including the accused, who were attending the Ganamela misbehaved with a woman audience member. The organisers, who came to know about the incident, reportedly ousted the men from the event. However, they later returned and reportedly tried to attack the organisers. A tussle between the two parties ensued, and in the scuffle, Rajesh was stabbed. Though he was rushed to a private hospital, he succumbed to his injuries, the Palarivattom police said.

“The accused has been identified from the CCTV visuals, but we can’t reveal details about him. It was likely that the crime happened as a result of sudden provocation, and was not a pre-planned one. Rajesh had come to watch the Ganamela,” police personnel of the Palarivattom police station told TNM.

The murder of Rajesh comes in the wake of concerns of the rising number of killings in Kochi recently. Ernakulam district Collector Renu Raj has asked the city police to prepare an action plan to contain the incidents of murder in Kochi. The Collector's directive came after TJ Vinod, Ernakulam MLA, raised concerns about the increasing incidents at the district development committee meeting held on Saturday, September 24. The Collector has also asked the police to submit an action plan at the next meeting of the development committee.

