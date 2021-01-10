Kerala man shoots and kills wife during a fight between couple

After murdering his wife, Baby, Vijayan took his own life.

A resident of Kanathur in Kasaragod district of Kerala shot dead his wife using an illegal country gun. The 37-year-old wife, Baby, was shot by her husband, Vijayan (44), around 12 pm on Saturday. He later took his own life at a rubber plantation.

Incidentally, a day before the murder, on Friday, Vijayan had given a complaint at the Adhur police station, stating that a person frequently calls his wife on the phone. The police then reportedly called the couple to the station on Saturday. As per the residents in the area, the couple fought over the issue on Saturday morning.

Vijayan shot Baby near her ears and she died on the spot, according to the police. Baby's body was found on the floor of the front room of their house.

Though a few neighbours heard the gunshot and rushed to the spot, Vijayan had gone missing. It was later, after a search, that his body was found in a rubber plantation. The police found the gun from the rubber plantation near his body.

The couple lived in a rural colony called Vadakkethara, where there is no road connectivity. They leave behind a five-year-old son.

The police are investigating how Vijayan got possession of a country gun. The residents had told the police that the couple used to fight frequently as Vijayan allegedly consumed alcohol almost every day.

It was a few weeks ago that a 29-year-old man electrocuted his 51-year-old wife in Karakonam of Thiruvananthapuram. Sakha Kumari died on December 26 and her husband initially claimed that she died of an electric shock from the Christmas decor.

Arun and Sakha got married three months ago and he was reportedly upset that Sakha had shared their wedding picture on public platforms. He also reportedly told the police that his friends taunted him over marrying a woman older to him. The police later said that he confessed to marrying Sakha Kumari and committing the crime for financial benefits.

According to the police, Arun assaulted and knocked Sakha unconscious in their bedroom and pulled her to the living room where he tied her up with decoration wires, which was directly connected to the main switch. She received a severe electric shock from the wires.