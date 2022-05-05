Kerala man sets wife and two children on fire, later kills himself

The incident occurred in Perinthalmanna area of Malappuram district on Thursday, May 5.

In yet another tragic incident in Kerala, a man set his wife and two children on fire and later killed himself on Thursday, May 5. One of his children is under treatment with serious injuries. The incident occurred in Perinthalmanna area of Malappuram district. The man was an accused in a POCSO case.

The man, identified as Mohammed, asked his wife and their two children to sit inside his three-wheeler, and he then set it afire. The three-wheeler allegedly had some explosive material concealed, which blew up killing the woman and his 11-year-old daughter on the spot. His other five-year-old daughter suffered serious burns and was rushed to hospital. He later died by setting himself on fire and jumping into a nearby well.

A senior police officer said that preliminary investigation revealed that the man was an accused in a POCSO case, but whether that was a reason behind his action is not yet clear, and added that further probe into the incident was going on.

Earlier on March 19, a man, his wife, and two daughters were burnt to death after the manâ€™s father set the house on fire in Cheenikuzhy in Idukki district. The deceased were identified as Muhammed Faizal alias Shibu (49), his wife Sheeba (39), daughters Mehru (16) and Asna (13). According to the Karimannoor police, father of Faizal, Hameed (79), set the house on fire and locked the doors from outside presumably to not allow those inside to escape. According to police, there had been a long-standing dispute between Hameed and Faizal over the property share given to the latter.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.