Kerala man with pneumonia tests positive for COVID-19, first test was negative

Officials suspect that the man was exposed to the virus from his son, who had recently returned from Dubai and was under home quarantine.

There is no doubt that health officials in Kerala have been on top of things with regards to handling the coronavirus pandemic. However, one new positive case which was reported in the state has left officials in Kozhikode perplexed after it was found that the individual had earlier tested negative for the virus.

A 67-year-old man from Edachery in Kozhikode district who was found to be positive for coronavirus on April 10 had earlier tested negative for the virus.

In the first week of April the man had been admitted to a private hospital with pneumonia. His two sons had returned from Dubai on March 18 and had been placed under home quarantine. Given this history and the fact that the man had relevant symptoms, doctors decided to test him for coronavirus. His samples were taken and sent for testing, and returned negative on April 2.

His sample was tested at that time as he had fever, but it returned negative. As per the guidelines, people with pneumonia symptoms should be tested for COVID-19 even if they don’t have any travel history,” Dr V Jayashree, Kozhikode District Medical Officer (DMO) told TNM. This particular case has left health department officials puzzled.

“It is possible that the sample collection (nasal and throat swab) was not taken properly or that the viral load was low,” stated the DMO.

The man was planned to be discharged from the first hospital on April 8 after his condition improved, however, doctors were concerned that he was still showing some symptoms of pneumonia. A CT scan was done and his lungs still showed signs of pneumonia, following which another sample was sent for testing.

“It was the vigil of the doctors, that they held a medical board meeting and sent his sample for examination again. It wouldn’t have been traced if they had not sent the sample again,” stated Dr Jayashree.

While it is not exactly clear why the man tested negative initially, it seems that the test result may have been a false negative.

A false negative test result occurs when the individual is in fact positive for the virus, but it is not detected by the test, which then incorrectly gives a negative result. This can occur for several reasons. If the swab (sample) is not taken properly, the virus may not be present in that particular sample and may result in a false negative. Another reason that a false negative can occur is when the sample is taken too early and there is not a heavy viral load (concentration of virus in the individual). If there is a lower concentration of the virus in the blood, it may not be adequately detected when tested.

False negatives can occur, which is why it is often stressed that 2 tests should return negative before an infected person can be said to have recovered.

The man’s family has also been tested for COVID-19. Of his two sons who recently returned from Dubai, one has been confirmed negative for the virus while the samples of his other son and family members have yet to return.

Officials have added that the man did not have any relevant travel history and that he had only stepped out for hospital visits from the time the pandemic was declared. His sons, who had recently returned from Dubai were quarantined in the upper floor of the house while the rest of the family lived on the ground floor.

“We are waiting for the result of the other son too. As of now we suspect that he contracted the disease from his son only,” said the DMO.

