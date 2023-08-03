Kerala: Man murders elderly parents in Pathanamthitta, taken into police custody

The accused has been identified as Kochumon alias Anilkumar, and has been taken into police custody for further investigation.

news Crime

A 40-year-old man has been taken into custody on the charges of killing his parents in Thiruvalla in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district on Thursday, August 3. According to reports, the murder took place at around 8.45 am. The accused has been identified as Kochumon alias Anilkumar.

Anilkumar had been living with his parents Krishnankutty (78) and Sarada (68). On Thursday morning, their neighbours heard a commotion in their house and rushed to see the elderly couple lying on the ground in a pool of blood. Anil, who had a sharp weapon in his hand, threatened to attack the residents when they tried to go near him. The duo died on the spot.

Anil could be restrained only after the police arrived at the scene. Police have detained him and the probe is underway.

(This is a developing story)

(With IANS inputs)