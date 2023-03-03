Kerala man missing from ONGC rig for a week, family alleges foul play

The family says Enos sent a message on Skype to one of his colleagues in Vadodara that he was facing problems at the rig and that his life was in danger.

A week after 26-year-old Enos Verghese went missing from a rig owned by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), off the coast of Mumbai, reports suggest that the Navy and Coast Guard have called off the search. Enos’ disappearance from February 24 has been shrouded in mystery- his family that hails from Adoor in Kerala has alleged that he was being harassed by a coworker. They have refused assertions by people on the rig that it was a case of suicide.

Enos was an electrical engineer who was employed on a contract basis with the Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). He was working with a company based out of Vadodara. He fell off the rig and according to initial reports, though a safety wheel was thrown to him, Enos who could not swim, was unable to catch hold of it.

Officials with the Mumbai police have reportedly said that Enos was seen “walking naked on the platform” just minutes before he went missing. Police maintain that there was no evidence to substantiate these allegations and to link them with his disappearance. Authorities have not yet officially announced his death.

Enos’ father Geevarghese, who has been camping in Mumbai, ever since the mishap told various media organisations that the family had spoken to him a few hours before he disappeared. The family has also said that Enos sent a message on Skype to one of his colleagues in Vadodara that he was facing problems at the rig and he would explain in detail once he was back. Enos was supposed to leave for Vadodara on February 25. Enos had also allegedly sent messages to his friends saying his life was in danger.