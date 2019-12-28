Kerala man kills father, aunt by bashing their heads with a stone

Crime

According to reports, Shafeeq is under treatment for mental health issues.

In a shocking incident, a Kerala man allegedly killed his father by bashing his head with a stone, and also murdered his aunt who'd attempted to rescue the victim, in a similar fashion.

On Friday, 28-year-old Shafeeq, a native of Thalikulam in Thrissur, came home at around 1.30 pm and allegedly pulled his father out of the house and began bashing his head with a stone. He also reportedly set some objects which were lying in front of the house on fire, and attempted to push his father into the flames.

Though his mother tried to rescue her husband, Shafeeq reportedly beat her up. This was when 55-year-old Khadeeja, Jamal’s sister who lives near their house, heard the commotion and came out to rescue Jamal. However, Shafeeq allegedly thrashed Khadeeja also with the stone and killed her, reports Manorama News.

Oher neighbours who came to the spot after hearing the cries of the women reportedly managed to control Shafeeq and took them to the hospital. But only Shafeeq’s mother could be saved, and his father and aunt were declared dead by the hospital authorities.

It has also been reported that the youth created some trouble at a temple in Edamuttam earlier on Friday. A police complaint was filed by the officials of the temple before the deaths happened.

Vadanappally police told TNM that Shafeeq has been arrested on charges of Indian Penal Code sections 302 (Punishment for murder), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

“Though people are saying he has some mental health issues, we are not sure whether he committed the murders because of that. His arrest was recorded on Friday night. He will be taken to the magistrate on Saturday,” Vadanapally police told TNM.

