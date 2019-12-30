Kerala man held for making obscene gesture at women marching to reclaim public spaces

Crime

The night walk, a government initiative to reclaim public spaces for women, began on December 29 and will continue till March 8.

A man who allegedly showed an obscene gesture to women who took part in the ‘night walk’ organised by Kerala government to reclaim public spaces was arrested by the Kasaragod police on Monday night.

Aneesh S (29) was arrested by the Kasaragod Town Police under section 294 of the IPC, for obscene acts or reciting obscene songs. The night walk for women with the aim to reclaim public spaces for women who wish to venture out in the night was held by the Women and Child Development Department’s 'Sadhairyam Munnotu' (Go Ahead Bravely) programme.

The walk- from 11 pm to 2 am was held on December 29, the day Nirbhaya, a young woman died after she was raped in Delhi. The walk each night will continue till March 8, International Women’s Day.

"The incident happened around 12 am. He was standing near a petrol pump and showed an obscene gesture while the women were walking. He was let off later on naul,” the Kasaragod town police told TNM.

The walk was conducted in 100 different destinations in the state with scores of women taking part in it.

The aim was to evoke a public sense against increasing number of atrocities on women and to do away with the stigma surrounding women stepping out in the night.

Minister K K Shailaja while announcing the night walk had said that those people who harass women stepping out in the night will be handed over to the police and stern action will be taken against them.

After December 29, the night walk will be conducted in 100 locations in the state without prior announcement of the routes.