Kerala man dies by suicide allegedly after incurring massive debt due to online rummy

The 28-year-old was reported to have incurred a debt of Rs 21 lakh, as he began playing the game after the lockdown in March.

news Death

A Kerala man reportedly deep in debt due to online rummy, died of suicide in Thiruvananthapuram. VH Vineeth (28), a native of Kuttichal near Aryanad in the outskirts of the district, died by suicide on December 31. The incident took place just days after his father, Velayudhan Pillai, was elected to the Kuttichal Grama Panchayat after the recently-concluded local body polls in the state — the results of which were announced on December 16.

According to reports, Vineeth had incurred a loss of Rs 21 lakh due to online rummy. A contract employee of the Indian Science and Research Organisation (ISRO), he began playing the game during the COVID-19 lockdown in March. He had reportedly taken loans from many private banks to play the game.

"He had also borrowed gold from friends and relatives, so he could get more money from banks for the game. In November, Vineeth had tried to run away from home due to an inability to repay the debt, but the police traced him in Kottayam district. The family is not financially well off, but still managed to repay some of the debt,” a native of Aryanad, told TNM on the condition of anonymity.

“His family members were not aware of the debt till it accumulated to a large amount. He then stayed with a few of his relatives as per his parents wish, as he was depressed,” the native added.

An official of the Neyyar Dam police station told TNM that the investigation on what prompted the death is still ongoing and details could be divulged only after that.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.