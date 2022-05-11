Kerala man dies after his head gets stuck in cargo lift

Police told TNM that it was a cargo lift which is open on all sides, and no people were allowed to use it.

A 54-year old man passed away in an accident in Kerala, when his head got stuck in a lift in a sanitaryware shop on Tuesday, May 10. The man was identified as Satheesh Kumar from Nemom, and the accident took place in Ambalamukku of Thiruvananthapuram. Even while the firefighters and police were called soon after the accident, he could not be saved, police said. Peroorkada police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Satheesh had been working in the shop for the last 18 years, police said, and added that his body has been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The workers in the shop said that the accident occurred when Satheesh was inside the lift that was used to shift goods. Speaking to TNM, the police said that it was a cargo lift, which is open on all sides, as a result of which people are not allowed to use it.

“The lift was used to transfer goods between the four levels of the building. He had used the lift to go to the third floor from the second floor. We assume that he had been peering down, with his head out of the frame of the lift, and the lift started moving, and his head got stuck between the frame of the lift and the railing causing his death,” police said. The workers in the shop said that Satheesh was missing for a while on Tuesday, and when they went looking for him, they found his body trapped in the lift between the second and third floor.

As per The Hindu, a Fire and Rescue official of the Chenkalchoola unit had said that the lift was an open model with no walls and also “lacked safety features”. “It is learnt that when the lift moved he might have collapsed into the rail line. When the lift moved, his head might have got stuck between the lift and the rail line. The exact cause of death will be known only after the postmortem examination to be held on Wednesday, “ said Peroorkada sub-inspector of police Rakesh SV told The New Indian Express. Satheesh is survived by his wife and a 15-year-old daughter.

In May 2021, another lift accident took place in the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram, when a 22-year-old stepped into an out-of-order elevator and it fell down three floors, causing grievous injuries to her head and spine. The woman later succumbed to her injuries in June.

(With PTI inputs)