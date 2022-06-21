Kerala man dies after fall from treadmill

Sajeev (43), an Assistant Engineer with Kerala State Electricity Board, was exercising when the incident occured.

news Accident

A 43-year-old man working as an Assistant Engineer with Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) passed away on Tuesday, June 21, after falling from a treadmill. Sajeev, who is from Mala town in Thrissur district, was working out at a gym in Vilangannur when the accident happened. Sajeev fell backwards from the treadmill and suffered injuries to his head, according to Asianet News. He was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to injuries. A post-mortem is being conducted, after which the exact cause of death will be officially declared. Sajeev is survived by his wife and two children.

Less than two weeks ago, on June 4, a 27-year-old man named Sri Vishnu collapsed after completing his workout at a gym in Madurai. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Sri Vishnu started working out at the gym when he was 24 years old according to his family.

In another incident in May 2017, a man from Mysuru fell off a treadmill at a gym in Kolkata and died. The 30-yeard-old software engineer went unconscious and started bleeding from his nose after the fall, Indian Express had reported. On being taken to a hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead. A young man in Hyderabad had also collapsed on a treadmill and passed away back in March 2014. The incident happened in a gym in Vanasthalipuram where 22-year-old G Vasu collapsed on a treadmill, according to NDTV. Vasu too was declared dead on arrival by doctors at a hospital.

More recently, in September 2019, a 24-year-old man passed away while running on a treadmill at a housing societyâ€™s gym in Noida. According to reports, witnesses had said that the man had been running for more than 15 minutes when he collapsed, and attempts by an instructor at the gym to revive him with CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) had also failed.

