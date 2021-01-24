Kerala man chased by mob for allegedly sexually harassing woman, dies

The police refuted reports that the man was beaten by the mob.

news Crime

A mob chased and attacked a 47-year-old man in Keralaâ€™s Kasaragod district after a woman accused him of sexually harassing her. The man, identified as Rafeeq, later succumbed to his injuries later. The incident took place near a private hospital in Kasaragod town on Saturday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, Rafeeq, a native of Chemmanad in Kasargod, flashed the woman in the hospital. When the woman raised an alarm and started beating him, he ran out of the hospital. The woman followed him and ran behind him. Seeing this, a few auto-rickshaw drivers near the hospital, along with other passersby in the area, too, chased the man.

The mob reportedly chased him for around half a kilometre, At one point, the man collapsed, after which the mob allegedly started beating him up. Some thought the man was pretending he wasnâ€™t well, said reports. Rafeeq was shifted to the hospital but died on the way.

According to the police, however, the mob did not beat him but only chased him. "He sexually harassed the woman. She got agitated and started beating him. Then the mob chased him and he collapsed," Superintendent of Police Kasaragod Shilpa Dyavaiah told TNM.

The cause of death is not known yet. "He was declared brought dead while he was shifted to the hospital. His body has been shifted to Pariyaram Medical College (in the neighbouring Kannur district) and a post-mortem is yet to be done," the officer added.

The Kasargod town police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for unnatural death.