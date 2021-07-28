Kerala man brutally beats up six-year-old daughter, arrested

The childâ€™s injuries indicated that she was beaten with a cane, police said.

A 33-year-old man was arrested by police in Keralaâ€™s Kochi for beating up his six-year-old daughter on Wednesday, July 28. The Thoppumpady police said that the child had marks on her body which indicated that she was beaten with a cane. The father, Rojan Xavier, was arrested under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which deals with punishment for cruelty to a child. The child was living with him for the past two years as Rojan and his wife are going through a divorce, the Thoppumpady police said. She supposedly told one of her school teachers about her injuries during an online class. Rojan, who works as a welding worker, used to beat her as she was not good at learning Malayalam, the police told TNM.

Sub Inspector of Thoppumpady, CR Singh said that the marks across the childâ€™s body showed signs of severe injury. "They weren't like a parent usually punishing a child," the officer told TNM. However, the police cannot ascertain yet whether Rojan used to beat the child regularly. The child did not raise any complaint against her father to the police, officials said. The child has now been shifted to a care home.

In June, a one-year-old girl was brutally beaten by her motherâ€™s partner in Kozhikode district. She was reportedly beaten with a stick and her shoulder was broken, apart from sustaining injuries to the face, the Times of India reported. She was admitted to the government medical college hospital in Kannur with severe injuries. The childâ€™s mother and partner were arrested under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or other means) and 341 (wrongful restraint) under the Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Previously, in March 2019, a seven-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries after being brutally assaulted by his motherâ€™s live-in partner in Idukki. He was admitted to the hospital with injuries including a fracture in the skull, ruptured lungs and a head injury, along with internal bleeding.