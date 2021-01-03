Kerala man and his son found dead in temple pond, elder son found murdered at home

The incident came to light when a few residents noticed footwears, masks and a letter near the temple pond, along with Safeer’s autorickshaw, in Thiruvananthapuram.

news Crime

Three members of a family at Navaikulam in Thiruvananthapuram district were found dead on Saturday. While the father and nine-year-old son are suspected to have drowned in a temple pond, his 11-year-old elder son was found dead in their house. The incident took place in the Kallambalam police station limit in the district.

The incident came to light after a few residents in the area spotted Safeer’s autorickshaw near a temple pond in Navaikulam in the wee hours of Saturday. According to reports, people noticed footwear, masks and a letter near the temple pond, along with Safeer’s autorickshaw. They then alerted the police, who later found Safeer’s elder son, too, was dead in their house.

The letter, which was found from near the spot, said that Safeer’s elder son Althaf is lying dead at his house. Following a search, the police found the 11-year-old boy dead in the house. “His throat slit was slit while his hands and legs were tied up,” an official of Kallambalam police station told TNM.

The Fire and Rescue Services officials were pressed into service to search the temple pond, which is near Safeer's house. After an intense search, the team retrieved the bodies of Safeer and his nine-year-old younger son, Anshad.

“It is suspected that Safeer murdered the elder son and later jumped into the pond with the younger son,” the police official said. Though the exact reason behind the deaths is not known yet, the police said that Safeer had been disturbed following some issues with his wife.

According to the police, Safeer and his wife have been living separately for a while and the children were staying with him. While some reports alleged that Safeer’s wife left her house due to domestic abuse, Kallambalam police officials said they have not received any such complaints in the past. The officials have started a probe into the incident.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department’s suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government’s suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.