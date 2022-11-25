Kerala man accused of cheating Rs 107 crore from his father-in-law

According to the complaint registered by Hassan at the Aluva police station in Ernakulam district, his son-in-law, Hafeez Kudroli, is also said to have obtained ownership of some properties of the businessman.

news Crime

When Dubai-based NRI businessman Abdul Lahir Hassan got his daughter married to a Keralite hailing from Kasaragod in 2017, he would not have imagined that five years down the line his son-in-law would cheat him of Rs 107 crore, along with the 1,000 sovereigns of gold jewelry gifted to his daughter.

According to the complaint registered by Hassan at the Aluva police station in Ernakulam district, his son-in-law, Hafeez, is also said to have obtained ownership of some properties of the businessman. As the amount involved is over Rs 100 crore and with the accused still at large and reportedly in Goa, the investigation of the case was handed over to the Crime Branch wing of Kerala police on Thursday, November 24.

The complainant, Hassan, told a TV channel that Aluva police allegedly failed to arrest the accused or even summon him for questioning and that they also could not recover a car worth Rs 1.5 crore that was given to Hafiz. “I’m worried because I’m not sure what he will do with all this money. These are all accounted money and in the future, if he does something bad with it, the money trail leads to me,” Hassan told Asianet News.

Hassan said the alleged fraud or cheating started with his son-in-law asking for around Rs 4 crore to pay the fine imposed on the latter after an Enforcement Directorate raid. Thereafter, under various pretexts, such as buying land or opening a footwear showroom, his son-in-law managed to obtain over Rs 92 crore from him, Hasan told the channel. According to the police, Hafeez was not alone in this extortion and had an accomplice, Akshay Thomas Vaidyan. Hassan has named both of them in the complaint, said the police.

Born in Kasaragod, Hafeez, following his graduation in Civil Engineering, took over his family business ‘Kudroli Builder and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd’ and went on to gain media attention for the various projects he undertook. In 2018, Hafeez had won the tender to give Bengaluru’s Church Street, a facelift.