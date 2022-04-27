Kerala makes wearing of masks compulsory again as COVID-19 cases rise

As Kerala has in recent days seen a slight uptick in fresh COVID-19 cases, the state government has decided to make wearing masks mandatory in public spaces. In an order signed by the Chief Secretary on Wednesday, April 27, the state government said that the move comes “after analysing the present COVID-19 scenario in the nation and the state”.

Earlier in April, the Kerala government had rescinded restrictions in place under the Disaster Management Act, as the number of new COVID-19 cases had declined after the third wave of infections. However, as infections begin to rise, it will now be compulsory to wear masks in “all public places, gatherings, workplaces and during travel,” the new order directs.

On April 22, the Tamil Nadu government also announced that wearing of masks in public is compulsory, and that violators would have to pay a fine of Rs 500. "People should understand that the prevalence of the virus decreased in the state during the first, second and third wave of COVID-19 because people followed the COVID-19 behaviour. Now the cases have increased and by following the coronavirus protocols, they (public) can prevent its spread," he added.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Karnataka, the government is all set to tighten measures at the Kerala and Maharashtra border check posts in light of a possible fourth wave of infections. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, April 26, said that during the last three COVID-19 waves, it was seen that the number of cases would go up in Kerala and Maharashtra, and "from experience, we know that it will affect the state".

He said that the state is witnessing a slight rise in COVID-19 cases, but underlined that there is no need to panic.

A meeting has been conducted with the Technical Advisory Committee and guidelines on wearing of masks and social distancing released, CM Bommai said. "It is good if it is followed. There is no need to panic. No hospitalisation is recorded in the state. It is good to take precautionary measures," he said.

With IANS inputs