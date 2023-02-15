Kerala Mahila Samakhya Society to conduct plays on drug awareness across the state

The plays will be conducted in all 14 districts of the state in collaboration with a government school in each district in a public place in the area.

news Drug Awareness

The Kerala Mahila Samakhya Society (KMSS) will be conducting plays across the state to raise awareness on drugs. The KMSS is an organisation that was started in 1989 to achieve the goals of the National Policy on Education and Empowerment of women in rural areas, particularly of women from socially and economically disadvantaged groups.

It will be conducting plays in every district of Kerala from January 30 to February 16. The plays will be performed as part of the campaign against drugs in the state. The plays will be conducted in all 14 districts of the state in collaboration with a government school in each district in a public place in the area.

The Society has informed that they are conducting the plays as part of a campaign by the government to help youngsters and children be safe from drug usage. The plays are focussed on how drugs can affect families, relationships, health, happiness and lead to violence.

Mahila Samakhya Society has offices in 80 districts of the state. The concluding ceremony of the play will be held on February 16 at Gandhibhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Generally, Mahila Samakhya works to help women collectively solve their problems and empower them to address issues themselves through Mahila Sanghas at the grassroot level.