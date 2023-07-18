Kerala leaders pay glowing tributes to former CM Oommen Chandy

The former Kerala chief minister was a legislator with over five decades of experience. He had been suffering from ill health for a while due to cancer.

Condolences poured in from all sides on the death of former Kerala chief minister and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy. He died aged 79 at a hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday, July 18. The legislator with over five decades of experience had been fighting cancer.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “With his demise ends an important chapter in Kerala politics. Many of the features left behind by Oommen Chandy will survive the times in Kerala politics. He was repeatedly elected to the Assembly from the same constituency, thus completing more than five decades of legislative career. He hasn't known failure in any election. These are things that only a few have been able to do. It is this history of the world’s rarest parliamentarians that Oommen Chandy occupies. That very feature is proof of the influence he gained in the hearts of the people.”

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala recollected his bond with the deceased leader. “Oommen Chandy is an irreplaceable leader in Kerala politics. He was always with the people. The masses were his strength. He was always with the crowds. We used to say that even important decisions were made by him amidst the crowds. We were able to lead the Congress together for some 18 years. That journey was one that imparted strength and grace to the Congress party and the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala. We have worked amidst differences. But Oommen Chandy has always been a textbook. As a leader who grew through the lessons of experience, his leadership imparted strength to the people and the Congress. The Indian National Congress, and I in particular, can never forget the many memories we have of him. I express my condolences on his death.”

Opposition leader VD Satheeshan said that even though Oommen Chandy had been suffering from ill health for a long time, the Congress had been nursing the hope that he would regain his health and come back to lead the party.

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan recalled Oommen Chandy as an enthusiastic leader who worked across Kerala through night and day. “As chief minister, minister, and political leader, the interventions he has made in Kerala were different from other politicians in that he was always with the people. He imbibed strength from the people and is foremost among the leaders who did that. To be the representative of a constituency repeatedly and gain their love and respect, lead the party through all trials and tribulations – the actions of Oommen Chandy in these respects cannot be forgotten. His demise is an irreparable loss for Kerala politics and the Congress party. He was considered the face of Congress politics in Kerala. Even amidst conflicts within the party, he led with strong decisions. Even when he led the Congress as its most prominent leader, he maintained a friendship with everyone irrespective of political differences. He always behaved with love and respect towards everyone and was willing to listen to everyone. I extend my condolences to his friends, family, party workers, and the people of Kerala who are pained by his demise,” Govindan said.

"Oommen Chandy is a textbook study for political students and workers of Kerala. His demise is a big loss to Kerala as well as Indian politics. He has left us at a time when Indian politics needs his presence. He was a political leader who lived among the people. Oommen Chandy needed people around him like we need oxygen for breathing," said Kerala Assembly Speaker AN Shamsheer.

Actor Ramesh Pisharadi said that Oommen Chandy was the leader approached by the common public without any fear or apprehension. "He was accessible 24 hours a day. I have seen leaders being elected and as they go to higher positions, they start moving away from the people. They come to us for votes and then we cannot approach them for anything. But we were always able to reach him [Oommen Chandy] and he would receive us with a smile on his face," he added.