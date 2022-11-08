Kerala: LDF launches massive grassroot level campaign against Guv Arif Mohammed Khan

Pamphlets have been distributed in households across the state against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, alleging that he was acting like a tool of Sangh Parivar and does not even have the basic understanding of the Constitution.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, on Tuesday, November 8, launched a massive grassroot level campaign by distributing pamphlets in households across the state against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as the simmering tension between him and the front-led government over various issues seems to have reached a boiling point. Distributed by the Left leaders and activists in various districts, the pamphlets, issued under the name of 'Education Protection Society', alleged that Khan was acting like a tool of Sangh Parivar and he does not even have the basic understanding of the Constitution. It also stressed the need for a mass public movement against Khan to protect the higher education sector of the southern state.

According to LDF sources, the distribution of pamphlets is part of a series of protests being organised by the Left front against the Governor in the coming days. The Left front also has plans to convene a mass protest gathering with the participation of over one lakh people in front of Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on November 15, they said.

The CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan said that at the grassroot level, protest meetings and gatherings would be convened in colleges and university campuses in the state. The protest convention, being organised in front of Raj Bhavan, would be unprecedented and not witnessed by the state capital in recent times, he noted. "We can counter the political stand being taken by the Governor only with the support of the general public. So, a decision was taken to distribute pamphlets across the state to bring the issues to the people of the state," he told reporters in Thrissur.

Besides the protest programme in front of the Raj Bhavan, thousands of people would take part in protest meetings and gatherings being convened in all other districts on November 15.

"The Governor is taking a stand which is anti-constitutional and illegal. Our only demand is that his stand should be in accordance with the Constitution and prevailing laws," the leader said.

Noting that nothing could stop the LDF from going to any length to remove the Governor from the position of Chancellor, the Marxist veteran also said Khanâ€™s stand not to talk to a section of media cannot be accepted. It was 'fascist' and such a dictatorial stand was an attempt to humiliate the state and its people, he added.

Khan, who is at loggerheads with the Left government on various issues had, on Monday, alleged that a system of "oligarchy" is prevailing in the CPI(M)-ruled state, and it was evident from the incidents of party cadres being appointed in government jobs. Amidst the ongoing tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the Left government over various issues, including Vice-Chancellor appointments, Khan claimed he was "threatened of dire consequences" by activists of the Left organisations.