Kerala LDF launches election campaign with tagline â€˜Yes for sure, it's LDFâ€™

The word Urappu used in the tagline has multiple meanings in Malayalam like promise, assure, strong, affirmation and permanency.

news 2021 Kerala Assembly Election

The Left Democratic Front in Kerala has started its election campaign on Sunday with the release of its campaign tagline Urappanu LDF, (Yes for sure, it's LDF). CPI(M) State General Secretary A Vijayaraghavan handed over the booklet that contained the campaign tagline to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at AKG center in Thiruvananthapuram.

Several hoardings across Kerala with the tagline is seen as LDF kickstarts the campaign. The word Urappu used in the tagline has multiple meanings in Malayalam, like promise, assure, strong, affirmation and permanency.

"In the past 5 years we have kept our promises. We are happy that we could fulfill the last election manifesto promises....The developments and social reformations we have started together have to reach more heights. For that at this point we promise to be with the people for the people. We say only what we are sure to do. If we said anything we would do it with all strength....Keeping the word that is what LDF promises people," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote on Facebook about the tagline.

The LDF that has been in power for a full term now has put forward six promises. Yes for sure health, yes for sure education, yes for sure employment, pension, ration and development. The description also ends with Yes for sure Pinarayi government which indicates that Pinarayi Vijayan will continue being the LDFâ€™s Chief Ministerial candidate.

"The tagline promises that LDF will be in power again. When we come to power again we will strengthen the services we provided to the people in the last 5 years," A Vijayaraghavan wrote on Facebook.

Housing for the poor through Life Mission, road and infrastructure development, development of government schools and a reformation in the health sector is what the present government boasts of. All their promotions carry their achievements in these fields.