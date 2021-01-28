Kerala lawyers write to Union Govt, seek inclusion in COVID-19 vaccine priority list

Currently, vaccination against COVID-19 has been prioritised only for healthcare workers across the country.

The Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association has written to the Chief Justice of India and the Union Government seeking inclusion of lawyers in the priority list for COVID-19 vaccination.

Referring to the priority list indicated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) around the immunisation drive using COVID-19 vaccine, the association said that the team that charted out the roadmap for vaccination had overlooked the importance of the judiciary. “To our utter surprise and disbelief, the legal profession doesn’t find a place anywhere in the priority list. In other words, the judiciary which functions for dispensation of justice is discarded which approach sans justification. This glaring omission is unpardonable,” the letter stated. Adding that the judges and the supporting staff of the registry often come in contact with a large number of public to help them in their litigation. The letter has also reminded that judiciary is one of the pedestals of our democratic system.

Requesting the Union Government to add judicial officers and advocates in the vaccination priority list, the association said, “The advantage of giving such priority is that we can safely revert to the position prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in the matter of functioning of courts.” The association also added that early action in the matter is sought in the interest of justice.

India started its vaccination drive against COVID-19 on January 16 across the country. Healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, ASHA workers, sanitation workers etc have been provided the first priority to receive the vaccine by registering themselves in the Co-WIN portal. The national drug use regulator had authorised two vaccines for emergency use in the country - Covishield (manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (Manufactured by Bharat Biotech). Kerala has 72,392 active cases of COVID-19 as on Thursday. The state has also reported 3,682 deaths due to the disease till date.