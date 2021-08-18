Kerala Law Academy lecturer found dead on campus, police suspect suicide

The lecturer, identified as 43-year-old Sunil Kumar, was found with serious burn injuries, and police have started an investigation into his death.

A faculty member of the Kerala Law Academy in Thiruvananthapuram’s Peroorkada was found dead inside the campus premises on Wednesday, August 18. The body of the lecturer, identified as 43-year-old Sunil Kumar, was found with serious burn injuries. According to police, his death is suspected to be a suicide.

Sunil Kumar was residing at Vazhayila in Thiruvananthapuram with his family, and reportedly taught at the Kerala Law Academy for the past 10 years. He was found dead at around 2 pm on Wednesday near a field inside the campus by some labourers working there, police said. “A fuel can was found beside his body. As of now, it is suspected to be a suicide,” an official of the Peroorkada police station told TNM.

The students of the institution told the media that they had talked to Sunil Kumar hours before the incident. “It was the workers who called out to us. When we came, the body was in such a condition that we could not recognise him. But when we saw his bag, we understood..” one student said.

The student added that Sunil Kumar spoke with him earlier on Wednesday, and gave him some money to buy food for friends. “He talked about starting a YouTube channel. My short film was released yesterday, maybe that is why he said so. Then he handed me Rs 1,000 saying to buy food for everyone,” the student said. He also added that the lecturer was very friendly with everyone.

The police said that an investigation into the matter is on, and that more details will be revealed later.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.