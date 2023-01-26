Kerala launches POSH portal to monitor working of ICs in organisations

The POSH portal will be used to send alerts to organisations when it is time to reconstitute the IC or when a deadline to file the report of an IC complaint is reached. WCD can monitor the working of ICs through the portal.

The Department of Woman and Child Development (WCD) of Kerala has launched a portal for implementing the POSH (Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplaceâ€”Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act in the state. TNM has earlier written about the WCD's plan to launch the portal, which is meant to ensure that organisations across the state have constituted an Internal Committee (IC) and that these ICs are fully functional. The portal was launched on January 25 by Minister for Health and Women and Child Development, Veena George.

The portal will help in properly implementing the POSH Act, ensure legal protection and justice for women, as well as monitor the system, the Minister said. All organisations should upload reports about the ICs, its members, and other related matters. Every organisation that has 10 or more employees should have an IC. Organisations with a lesser number of employees will be monitored by Local Committees formed in every district under the Collector.

The POSH portal will make it mandatory for organisations to be registered on the website and include the details of their IC. It will also be used to send alerts to the organisation when it is time to reconstitute the IC or when a deadline for filing the report of an IC complaint is reached. The WCD can keep a check on the working of the ICs in organisations through the POSH portal, an official with the Department had earlier told TNM. However, it cannot be used by the public to file complaints. For that, they will have to rely on the Union Government's website She Box, which will then forward the complaints to the respective officials.

A year ago, Anganwadi workers in the state were tasked with conducting a survey to find out the organisations that had constituted an IC, among other details. Of the 10,000 organisations they surveyed, 7,000 had formed ICs.