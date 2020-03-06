A 64-year-old man collapsed and died while waiting for a bus at the busy East Fort Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, during a flash strike by employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (Kerala RTC). But a valiant attempt by a young woman to revive Surendran did not go unnoticed by those around her, who lauded her efforts.

Renju, a staff nurse working at PRS hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, administered

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), a lifesaving technique that involves chest compression, on Surendran. Even as Renju was attempting to save him, she urged bystanders to call an ambulance. Though Surendran, a native of Kadakamapally, was shifted to a hospital his life couldn’t be saved.

In an interview to Mathrubhumi, Renju recounted what happened, modestly noting that she was only doing her job.

“My husband and I were standing nearby. When he collapsed the other co-passengers gave him juice and water thinking that his sugar level was low. But I realized he had lost his pulse. And I started doing what ought to be done in a situation like that. This is the basic procedure even inside a hospital. We the nurses are specially trained for that. In a hospital, it is only after administering CPR, we resort to advanced equipment,” she said.

And while Renju said she was happy that she had the presence of mind in an emergency, she was sad that his life couldn’t be saved.

Renju works at the Critical Care Unit of the PRS hospital. Her husband sought the assistance of the police. “The police also acted promptly to get the service of an ambulance,” she said.

Her act has been widely appreciated as it is rare for people to come forward to help others in an emergency. She was also praised by the management and other staff of the hospital.

“There were many who died in similar situations. Former President APJ Abdul Kalam had collapsed and died while speaking in a crowded hall. No one had volunteered to administer CPR. But yesterday, a woman volunteered at a public place. Even doctors may not do that in similar circumstances. Renju’s act should be an inspiration for others. It’s people like her who should be honoured on Women’s Day as well as on World Health Day,” Dr Jinesh PS wrote in a Facebook post.

Dr Jinesh is part of Info Clinic, a Facebook page that bust myths, false information and superstitions on health care.