Kerala landslide: Special radar to be used to locate missing persons in Pettimudi

With bodies of two more people being found on Sunday, the death toll rose to 58.

Nine days after Idukkiâ€™s Pettimudi witnessed a major landslide that has killed 58 people, families of 12 people are still on the lookout for their dear ones, who are yet to be found. The Idukki district administration has said that it will use Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) to locate the bodies of people who continue to be missing. The GPR would assist the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, fire force personnel and locals, who have been engaged in search and rescue operations for the last nine days, Idukki District Collector H Dineshan said.

The GPR system detects subsurface objects using high frequency radio waves. "We have requested for a Ground Penetrating Radar from Chennai. We hope it will reach here by Tuesday. As of now, 12 people are missing," Dineshan told PTI.

In 2019, a similar rescue operation using GPR technology was carried out at landslide-hit Kavalappara in Malappuram district. But the technology was not very effective in the region and rescue workers had to resort to traditional ways to find people buried under the landslide.

It was on August 7 that a massive mound of earth and slush, triggered by heavy rains, had flattened a row of 20 one-room row houses made of tin and asbestos sheets, which housed at least 82 plantation workers, including their family, at Pettimudi in Rajamala.

Twelve people were rescued. On Sunday, bodies of two people -- 62-year old Chinnathayi and 22-year-old Muthulakshmi -- were retrieved from near a bridge across the river in the region.

The state government had earlier announced that it would ensure rehabilitation of the families of the victims. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Ministers MM Mani, E Chandrasekharan, Member of Parliament (MP) Dean Kuriakose, Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) S Rajendran and ES Bijimol and other officials had visited the spot on Thursday and evaluated the situation.

Vijayan had said that the state government would take care of the education of the survivors' children and the medical expenses of those injured.

