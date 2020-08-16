Kerala-Karnataka RTC buses to resume for Onam: Full list

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will resume the bus service to Karnataka from August 25 to September 6.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (Kerala RTC) has decided to resume the interstate bus service to Karnataka as part of the upcoming state festival of Onam. Minister for Transport AK Saseendran announced that bus services will resume between Kerala and Karnataka from August 25 to September 6.

The passengers who wish to travel should register themselves on the COVID19 Jagratha portal and get the required travel pass.

Tickets can be booked through the official website of Kerala RTC from August 15. There will be an extra 10% charge for this special service, Minister AK Saseendran said in a Facebook post.

The service will abide by the COVID-19 regulatory protocols of both the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments. Passengers will also have to abide by these rules. “If anyone opposes these guidelines, the ticket will be dismissed,” the Minister said.

The Kerala RTC will also provide a full refund for passengers if, under any circumstances, scheduled service has to be cancelled, be it due to less number of passengers or any other adverse conditions.

All passengers have to wear a mask through the journey. Before travelling, Arogya Sethu app should be installed by the passengers on their phones.

Here is the full list of the special bus services.

Kerala to Karnataka

> Thiruvananthapuram - Bengaluru (Kozhikode) — 3 pm

> Kottayam - Bengaluru (Palakkad-Salem) — 5.30 pm

> Pathanamthitta - Bengaluru (Palakkad-Salem) — 5.31 pm

> Ernakulam - Bengaluru (Kutta) — 4.45 pm

> Thrissur - Bengaluru (Palakkad-Salem) — 8 pm

> Palakkad - Bengaluru (Salem) — 9 pm

> Kannur - Bengaluru (Virajpet) — 7.35 am

> Kozhikode - Bengaluru (Sulthan Bathery) — 8 am

> Kasaragod - Bengaluru (Sullia, Mercara, Mysuru) — 8.30 pm

Bengaluru to Kerala

> Bengaluru - Thiruvananthapuram (Kozhikode) — 3.30 pm

> Bengaluru - Kottayam (Salem-Palakkad) — 3.45 pm

> Bengaluru - Pathanamthitta (Salem-Palakkad) — 7.32 pm

> Bengaluru - Ernakulam (Kutta) — 7 pm

> Bengaluru - Thrissur (Salem-Palakkad) — 8 pm

> Bengaluru - Palakkad (Salem) — 9 pm

> Bengaluru - Kannur (Virajpet) — 9.05 am

> Bengaluru - Kozhikode (Sulthan Bathery) — 11.45 pm

> Bengaluru - Kasaragod (Mysuru, Mercara, Sullia) — 8.30 pm

