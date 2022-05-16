Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to see heavy rains over the next 5 days

Southwest monsoon has advanced into the Andaman and Nicobar islands, signalling the start of the four-month seasonal rains that are crucial to the largely agri-dependent economy

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next five days. The IMD has said that there is a cyclonic circulation over the Lakshadweep area in the middle-tropospheric levels, and another cyclonic circulation lies over the north Tamil Nadu coast in the lower tropospheric levels. These cyclonic circulations and strong lower level westerly flow from the Arabian Sea are likely to cause rains in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The IMD in its bulletin stated that coastal and south interior Karnataka will see fairly widespread to widespread moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely.

There will be isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu from May 16 to May 18 and Lakshadweep area on May 16 and 17. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka on May 18.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the IMD also said that the southwest monsoon has advanced into the Andaman and Nicobar islands, signalling the start of the four-month seasonal rains that are crucial to the largely agri-dependent economy.

The Andaman and Nicobar islands and adjoining areas have been experiencing rainfall due to strengthening south-westerly winds in the lower tropospheric levels, the weather office said.

The IMD added that Conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, the entire Andaman Sea and the Andaman Islands as well as some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal over the next two-three days.

Last week, the weather office had said that the southwest monsoon was expected to reach Kerala by May 27, a good five days before the normal onset date of June 1, under the favourable weather conditions triggered by remnants of Cyclone Asani.