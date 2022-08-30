Kerala judge behind 'provocative dress' order opposes his transfer

In his plea to quash his transfer to a labour court in Kollam, judge S Krishnakumar said that “wrong order passed while discharging judicial duty cannot be a ground for transfer”.

news Court

The judge who made controversial observations in his orders while granting bail to Civic Chandran — an accused in two sexual harassment cases — has moved the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the order issued by it transferring him as presiding officer of a Labour Court in Kollam. S Krishnakumar, in his petition, has also sought to stay the transfer order in the meanwhile.

In his plea filed under Article 226 of the Constitution, Krishnakumar said that he had been discharging his duty as a Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kozhikode, from June 6, 2022, and that his transfer order issued by the Registrar of the High Court was against the transfer norms. Article 226 empowers the High Courts to issue directions, orders or writs to any person or authority. The judge, in his petition, contended that as per transfer norms, he was entitled to continue as Principal District and Sessions judge, Kozhikode, till his retirement on May 31, 2023.

Krishnakumar said that he can be transferred as per the norms before completing three years of service only if it is necessary in the interest of administration or under special circumstances. "Wrong order passed while discharging judicial duty cannot be a ground for transfer," the judge said in the plea. Krishnakumar also claimed that the transfer was “illegal” as it was a deputation post, and that his consent, which was required for transferring him to that post, was not obtained before taking the decision.

According to the transfer order issued on August 23, Muralee Krishna S, District and Sessions Judge of Manjeri, would be the new District and Sessions judge in Kozhikode.

Krishnakumar's observations regarding survivors in his two orders on the anticipatory bail pleas moved by accused Civic Chandran, who is also a writer and social activist, in two sexual harassment cases had stirred up a controversy.

Read: Kerala court says 'anti-caste' Civic Chandran can't have harassed a Dalit woman

The Kerala government has moved the High Court seeking to set aside the sessions court orders granting bail to Civic Chandran in sexual harassment cases against him. Opposing the Sessions Court order granting bail to Civic Chandran in a case of sexually abusing a Dalit woman, the state government contended that the judgement of the lower court "suffers from illegality and manifest errors" warranting its intervention.

While granting bail to Chandran in the case, Krishnakumar, in his order dated August 2, observed that the accused is a reformist, and against the caste system and it is” highly unbelievable that he would touch the body of the victim fully knowing that she belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC)”. The judge had also made controversial observations about the dressing of the survivor while granting bail to Chandran in the bail application moved by the latter in another case of sexual harassment against him.

In its August 12 order, the court had observed that the photograph of the complainant, produced by the accused along with the bail application, would explain that she herself “dressed in a sexually provocative manner” and it is “impossible to believe that a man aged 74 and physically disabled would ever commit the offence”.

Also Read: Civic Chandran's 'provocative dress' bail: Can someone sensitise our judicial patriarchs?