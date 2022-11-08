Kerala journos march against Governor’s discriminatory outburst

On Monday, the Governor had asked reporters of Kairali TV and Media One to leave a press meet he called, while not allowing Jaihind to attend it.

news Protest

“We are not the voice of the Raj Bhavan or anybody else,” shouted a group of journalists taking out a protest march from Kanakakunnu Palace to the Governor's Residence in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. They were protesting against the outburst of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, asking reporters of two media outlets to leave a press meet on Monday, November 7. The next day, scores of journalists gathered for a protest called by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), terming the Governor's action undemocratic and not befitting a person holding a constitutional post.

On Monday, the Governor had asked reporters of Kairali TV and Media One to leave a press meet convened by his office. He said that he wouldn't talk to the media otherwise. Representatives of both channels said that they had received an invitation for the press meet from the Governor's office. However, the Governor still insisted that the two media outlets not be present. Another news channel, Jaihind, was not even given permission to attend the press meet despite requesting it.

"The discrimination shown by the Governor towards a section of the media is undemocratic and is a violation of the freedom of press. In addition to that, Arif Mohammed Khan holds a constitutional position. His actions are degrading to that position. He should correct his anti-democratic stance," Kiran Babu, general secretary of KUWJ, told TNM.

Holding up placards that said “Governor, show justice” and “Must protect media freedom”, journalists from near and far walked in unison, protesting the discriminatory behaviour of Arif Mohammed Khan. "He has been insulting the media in the past few days. Boycotting and labelling a section of media workers does not suit our democratic system. It is undemocratic of someone holding the Governor's post to speak and act discriminatively towards media persons. The KUWJ strongly protests this and asks that the Governor be ready to correct his mistake," Vineetha, president of the KUWJ, told TNM.



VD Satheesan and Thomas Isaac at the protest

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan and former Finance Minister and CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac spoke at the protest, after it ended in front of Raj Bhavan where the police had built barricades. Satheesan said that it was a very unfortunate and condemnable act by the Governor. He added that no one should say “kadakku purathu” (get out) to anyone else, in an apparent reference to an outburst by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a few years ago when media persons tried to talk to him during a meeting where the press had not been invited. Satheesan pointed out that the media can be criticised in the same way that the Governor is, but it was undemocratic to name two particular media outlets and ask them to leave. The Governor must apologise, he said.

Thomas Isaac noted that the Governor had "succeeded" in rallying together both the ruling and opposition parties, because they were all against what he was doing. He described the Governor's actions as "whimsical, arbitrary and discriminatory." Recollecting the history of journalism in Kerala, from the time of Swadeshabhimani Ramakrishna Pillai who had to go into exile for his critical views on British rule, Thomas Isaac said that Arif Mohammed Khan was not fit to be the Governor of the state.