Kerala journalist Anil Radhakrishnan passes away, condolences pour in

Anil was the Chief of Bureau, Kerala, The Hindu and had worked at the newspaper for 24 years.

Renowned Kerala journalist S Anil Radhakrishnan, 54, died on May 23 in Thiruvananthapuram at his house. He suffered a heart attack at his residence at Kuravankonam. Anil was the Chief of Bureau, Kerala, The Hindu. He was with the newspaper for 24 years from 1996. Prior to that he worked with the Press Trust of India in Mumbai for four years. "Anil Radhakrishnan was a person who strongly held the values of journalism. His sudden demise is a huge loss to the media and the society," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote in his condolence message.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said that he was a person who did journalism being on the side of truth. "He, who did journalism being on the side of truth, was also my friend. I join in the pain of his family and colleagues. My condolences," he wrote. "Saddened by the news of the untimely demise of journalist Anil Radhakrishnan, The Hindu's Kerala Chief of Bureau. A huge loss for Kerala media fraternity. Om Shanti," Thiruvananthapuram Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor wrote on Facebook.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Finance Minister KN Balagopal, General Education Minister V Sivankutty and many other cultural, political leaders expressed their condolences at his sudden demise. Anil completed his education in the Department of Journalism, University of Kerala. He had also served as District Secretary of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists and head of Kesari Memorial trust.

Tourism, public transport, airline industry, ports, road, railways, and allied infrastructure were the major beats covered by Anil in The Hindu. Lately, he was covering financial journalism. Anil is survived by his mother Sathi Devi, wife SS Sindhu, who is state program officer Samagra Shiksha Kerala, and son SA Narayanan. The last rites will be held at Santhu Kavadam crematorium in Thycaud at 10 am on May 25.