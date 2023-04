Kerala IAS, IPS officers barred from accepting private awards without permission

The directive comes after a section of the Kerala Police officials registered a strong protest over an IAS official getting an award from a private organisation.

news News

Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy has issued an order directing all IAS and IPS officers in the state not to accept awards from private organisations or individuals without getting prior permission from the state government. The order says that from now on, all such officials will have to apply through the General Administration Department for the sanction. "If any official fails to follow the procedures, strict action will be taken against them," the order said.

The directive comes after a section of the Kerala Police officials registered a strong protest over an IAS official getting an award from a private organisation for effective management of the devotees at a prominent temple in the state. It is common in the state, especially among clubs and organisations, especially in the private sector, to give away awards to those who occupy high posts, especially in the government, not to mention political personalities.