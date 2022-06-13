Kerala hooch tragedy kingpin Manichan to be freed from jail after 22 years

The hooch tragedy, which occurred in the Kalluvathukkal village of Kollam in October 2000, had resulted in the death of 31 people.

news Law

Manichan, alias Chandran, who was convicted in the Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy case of Kerala more than two decades ago, is being released from jail, reports Asianet News. Along with Manichan, 32 others will also be released. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has signed his approval on a recommendation made by the state government for the release. Manichan's wife had approached the Supreme Court with a plea to release him, and the court in turn made enquiries of the government. Manichan has served 22 years in prison.

The release comes as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a programme to celebrate 75 years of India's freedom. The hooch tragedy, which occurred in the Kalluvathukkal village of Kollam in October 2000, had resulted in the death of 31 people. People from the neighbouring villages of Pattazhi and Pallippuram also died after consuming the spurious liquor. Hundreds of others had reportedly been hospitalised. Some people also lost their eyesight.

Manichan was accused and later convicted of preparing the spurious liquor in his house, using methanol, which resulted in the tragedy.

The hooch was taken from Manichanâ€™s place to the house of Hyrunnisa, the prime accused in the case. Hyrunnisa, however, died of liver related issues in 2009.

Manichan was the seventh accused in the case. He was sentenced to life and had to serve an additional 43 years in prison. Two of his brothers, Vinod and Manikantan, who were also convicted in the case, were released last year, based on a report by the jail advisory committee, reports Manorama Online.

