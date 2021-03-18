Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja declares assets worth Rs 49.70 lakh

KK Shailaja is contesting on a CPI(M) ticket from the Mattannur assembly constituency in Kannur district.

news 2021 Kerala Assembly Election

Kerala Minister of Health and Family Welfare KK Shailaja on Wednesday submitted her nomination papers to the election commission. For the 2021 Kerala Assembly polls, Shailaja is the CPI(M)â€™s candidate from the Mattannur constituency in Kannur district.

Shailaja declared total assets worth Rs 49.7 lakh, an income of Rs 79,700 for 2019-2020, as well as a loan of Rs 54,601. Bhaskaran, her husband, declared Rs 78.4 lakh in total assets, and the other half of the loan liability, also at Rs 54,601.

As per the affidavit, Shailaja has movable assets of Rs 14.7 lakh, while her husbandâ€™s movable assets are at Rs 15.9 lakh. This includes Rs 15,000 of shares in Malayalam Communications Ltd and share capital of Rs 2,250 in Kolari Service Co-operative Bank Ltd. in Mattanur, Kannur. Her husband also owns shares of Rs 2,250 in Kolari Service Co-operative Bank Ltd and shares of Rs 5,000 in Malayalam Communications Ltd. He also has a share capital of Rs 50,000 in Kannur International Airport Ltd or KIAL.

Shailaja's spouse has also declared a car, a Maruti Swift worth Rs 3.5 lakh.

As part of her movable assets, the minister has declared jewellery including a gold chain, gold ring, gold bangle, gold earring etc worth Rs 1.19 lakh, while her husband has declared one gold ring worth Rs 34,000.

Back in 2016, Shailaja, who had contested from Kuthuparamba constituency, had declared Rs 3.33 lakh in movable assets and her husband had declared Rs 8.4 lakh.

The Health Minister has declared immovable assets worth Rs 35 lakh while her spouse has declared Rs 62.5 lakh worth of immovable assets.

Bhaskaran owns 84 cents of agricultural land which includes property both inherited and self-acquired, with a current market value of Rs 27.5 lakh.

Shailaja and Bhaskaran have jointly shown the purchase of land where they have constructed a residential house located at Pazhassi village. Each of their shares is valued at Rs 20 lakh. The house was constructed at Rs 15 lakh each.

In 2016, the candidate and her husband had jointly declared the then market value of their residential house to be Rs 60 lakh.

KK Shailaja and her husband have declared liabilities worth Rs 54,601 each, which is the pending dues for a housing loan. In 2016, the candidate and her husbandâ€™s total liability stood at Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 22.2 lakh respectively.

Both of them have listed their occupation as retired teachers.

Shailaja has also been named in three FIRs, all of them for being a member of an unlawful public assembly. She has also been convicted in a 2011 case in Kannur, again for being a member of an unlawful public assembly.