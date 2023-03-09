Kerala HC tells cops to protect Asianet News offices if protests turn violent

Asianet News had moved the high court after nearly 30 SFI members barged into the channel’s Kochi office on March 3 using force, to protest against a controversial news report.

news Court

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday, March 8, directed the state government to provide adequate police protection to all offices of Asianet News if protests against the Malayalam news channel turn violent. The court’s direction came four days after Students Federation of India (SFI) members barged into the Kochi office of Asianet News to protest against a news report on drug abuse and sexual assault of minors, which was telecast by the channel in November 2022. During their protest march to the Asianet News office, members of SFI – the students’ wing of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala – carried a banner which said: “This establishment is an insult to the culturally aware state of Kerala”.

The protest was over a video interview featured in a series called ‘Narcotics is a dirty business’, telecast on the channel in November last year. The series covered drug use among the youth in Kerala. In one episode, a young woman who is said to be a Class 9 student, is heard saying that one of her classmates provided her with drugs, and that the classmate later “tortured” and “sexually abused” her.

The minor’s story was however first aired by Asianet News in August 2022 as a story by another reporter. The audio of the August 2022 report was used for the November 2022 report too. However, in the story aired in November, a minor was made to enact the statement and the channel failed to mention that this incident had been reported earlier by them. This resulted in widespread social media criticism against the channel.

Read: SFI activists booked for protest against Asianet: What is the controversy about?

Asianet News had moved the High Court alleging that around 30 SFI members barged into the channel’s Kochi office on March 3 using force. Following the incident, a case was registered against the SFI members on a complaint lodged by the news channel. When the government pleader informed that eight of the accused persons in the case have been arrested so far, a single judge bench of Justice N Nagaresh said that even then, considering that the event has attained “political colours”, it was likely that further protests could turn violent and that the police must provide effective protection to the four offices of Asianet News at Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Kannur. The court also at one point asked if there was any ‘real threat’ and if channels had approached courts claiming threats when people complained saying incorrect news was telecast.

Also read: Kerala police conduct raid at Asianet News office in Kozhikode

Read: ‘Cannot equate Asianet raids to BBC raids’: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan