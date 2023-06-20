Kerala HC slams family court for using 'distasteful' language

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday, June 20, came down heavily on a family court judge for using improper language while granting sole custody of a minor child to the father. The court also set aside the order providing cyclical custody to both the parents, where the child will be living with each parent for one week. A division bench of Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and Sophy Thomas was hearing an appeal filed by the mother challenging the order passed by Alappuzha family court granting the custody of her 3.5-year-old boy to the father.

The High Court noted that the family court judge had arrived at the conclusion that the mother had eloped with another person for "pleasure" and that the "wayward life" chosen by her would impact the welfare of the children. "What has disturbed us is the language used by the family court judge. Merely for the reason that a woman is found in the company of another male, the family court came to the conclusion that she went for pleasure with someone else. The highly distasteful language depicts the mindset of an officer of high rank in the district judiciary," said the High Court.

Noting that the child's father had alleged that the mother had left the matrimonial house to be with another man, the woman said that she was forced to leave the house due to unbearable domestic violence, the court said that it is not believing either of the versions.

"There may be many circumstances when one may have to leave the matrimonial home. If a woman is found with another person, it cannot lead to an assumption that she went for pleasure. The moral judgment reflected in such orders would defeat the objective of inquiry in the matters of child custody," pointed out the High Court's order.

“The so-called morality is created by society based on their own ethos and norms and should not necessarily reflect in a contextual relationship between a parent and child," the High Court said.

The court then, setting aside the family court’s order, decided that each of the parents can take custody of the child for one week each. “The child shall be handed over and returned from the premises of the Family Court, Alappuzha,” the High Court ordered.

(With IANS inputs)