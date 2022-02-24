Kerala HC reserves verdict on Dileepâ€™s plea opposing further investigation

The High Court reserved its judgment after hearing arguments on behalf of the actor, the survivor and the prosecution during this week.

The Kerala High Court on Thursday, February 24, reserved its verdict on actor Dileep's plea opposing further probe in the 2017 actor assault case. The High Court reserved its judgment after hearing arguments on behalf of the actor, the survivor and the prosecution during this week.

The actor, represented by senior advocate B Raman Pillai, advocates Philip T Varghese and Thomas T Varghese, has contended that further investigation in the case was a â€˜shamâ€™ and was an attempt to further delay the trial of the case. Dileep also contended that further investigation into the assault case should not be permissible as a final report had been filed in November 2017, charges were framed in January 2020 and only one prosecution witness â€” one of the investigating officers â€” remained to be examined.

The actor also said in his plea that the call for further investigation was pre-planned between the investigating officer, DyDP Baiju Paulose and director Balachandrakumar, who recently made serious allegations against Dileep in the assault case through the media. Balachandrakumar had also alleged that there was evidence including in digital form, to prove that Dileep had influenced the witnesses. The actor has claimed in his plea that prior permission of the trial court was required for carrying out any further probe.

Opposing his plea, the police â€” represented by Director General of Prosecution (DGP) TA Shaji and Additional Public Prosecutor P Narayanan â€” told the court that there was no legal bar or impediment in carrying out further investigation, as the trial is in its final stages. They also contended that no prior permission was required for the same.

The prosecution said that the further probe can be carried out anytime before delivery of verdict, if any fresh material or evidence comes to light. The DGP also argued that there was no pre-planning between the investigating officer and Balachandrakumar and there was no connection between them till the time the latter made his revelation.

Meanwhile, the survivor filed an impleadment motion in the Kerala High Court in connection with accused actor Dileepâ€™s petition in court against the further investigation. On February 15, she was allowed to be a part of the proceedings by the court. She had also supported the prosecution's decision to carry out the further probe, saying she wants a fair trial and the truth behind the incident needs to be revealed.

The actor was abducted and allegedly assaulted in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actor. There are 10 accused in the case, of which Dileep is the eighth accused.

(With PTI inputs)