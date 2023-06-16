Kerala HC halts action against Congress chief K Sudhakaran in cheating case

Sudhakaran is facing charges in a cheating case involving now-jailed fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

The Kerala High Court on Friday, June 16, ruled that no action should be taken against State Congress president and Kannur Member of Parliament (MP) K udhakaran in a cheating case involving the now-jailed fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. After considering the anticipatory bail application filed by Sudhakaran, the court said no action should be taken against him till the case be heard again on Wednesday.

Sudhakaran is facing charges in a cheating case involving now-jailed fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. One Anoop had paid Rs 25 lakh to Mavunkal, allegedly at the Congress leader's Kochi office in 2018. When the money was being handed over, Sudhakaran was also reportedly present and he allegedly took Rs 10 lakh, promising a favour to the person.



The Crime Branch had named Sudhakaran as the second accused and asked him to appear before the probe team on Wednesday. However, he expressed his unavailability and said will appear before them on June 23. The Crime Branch then issued a fresh notice.



In his plea, Sudhakaran contended that there was no allegation against him in the First Information Report (FIR) which was registered by the police in 2021 based on a complaint received in 2018, and it was only much later that his name was included. In his anticipatory bail plea filed through his counsel Mathew Kuzhalnaden, a first time Congress legislator, Sudhakaran has said that he has done no wrong at all and he has not taken money from anyone and this is being done to lower his dignity.

