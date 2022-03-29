Kerala HC denies bail to main accused Pulsar Suni in actor assault case

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday, March 29, denied bail to the prime accused in the 2017 actor assault case in which actor Dileep is also an accused. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan denied the relief to Sunil NS also known as 'Pulsar Suni', who is the main accused in the case.

The court dismissed his plea for regular bail, saying it cannot be granted at this stage. The detailed order is not yet available.

The actor, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly sexually assaulted in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actor. There are 10 accused in the 2017 case and police have arrested seven. Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Dileep appeared before a police probe team for questioning in a conspiracy case following a disclosure by his former friend and director Balachandrakumar that he had conspired to allegedly murder the police officials probing the 2017 case.

Last week, the actor was served a notice by the probe team to appear before it at the Aluva Police club. The questioning was centred around the possible evidence that the probe team is reported to have gathered from his and his close aides' mobile phones that were surrendered for scientific examination on the court's orders.

Earlier, the High Court had refused to suspend the further probe and later also nixed a stay sought by the actor into the probe. Dileep suffered a rude jolt late last year when Balachandrakumar claimed that the actor had conspired to eliminate police officials who had investigated the 2017 case in which he is the main accused and presently out on bail.

The actor's counsel, however, have been arguing that the fresh disclosure was cooked up by the prosecution to book the actor and to fabricate evidence against him after the probe agency failed to find any concrete evidence against Dileep in the abduction case.

According to the prosecution, Dileep, who is presently out on bail after spending two months in jail, had also seen the visuals of the attack on the actor. Meanwhile, the probe team work is going on in full gear as the High Court has given a deadline to finish the probe latest by April 15.

With IANS and PTI inputs