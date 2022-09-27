Kerala HC closes pleas against SilverLine citing pending Union govt approvals

The court said that if there were any new developments in connection with the kerala government’s SilverLine project, then the petitioners have the liberty to revive their pleas.

news Court

The Kerala High Court on Monday, September 26, closed several petitions challenging the social impact assessment (SIA) and related laying of concrete poles in connection with the Left government's ambitious SilverLine project, saying that the Union government was yet to approve the detailed project report (DPR) of the semi-high speed rail corridor. Justice Devan Ramachandran said that the petitioners need not have any apprehensions regarding the project as no new notification for the social impact assessment has been issued after the expiry of the last one, and the DPR, as well as the land acquisition has not been approved by the Union government. “Therefore, no orders are required to be passed in the petitions in the present situation,” the court said.

The court further said that if there were any new developments in connection with the project, then the petitioners have the liberty to revive their pleas. With these observations, the court closed the petitions. The Kerala government's SilverLine project, which is expected to reduce travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to around four hours, is being opposed by the opposition Congress-led UDF (United Democratic Front), which has been alleging that it is ‘unscientific and impractical’ and will put a huge financial burden on the state.

Read: Fact Check: How true are Kerala govt’s claims on the ambitious SilverLine project?

The 530-kilometre stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod would be developed by K-Rail, a joint venture of the Kerala government and the Railway Ministry, for developing railway infrastructure in the southern state. Starting from the state capital, SilverLine trains will have stoppages at Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode and Kannur before reaching Kasaragod.

Also Read: Kerala’s SilverLine rail is economically unviable and threatens ecosystem