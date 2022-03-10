Kerala HC allows 10-year-old rape survivor to terminate pregnancy

The Kerala High Court was hearing the plea of a 10-year old sexual abuse survivor who is over 30 weeks pregnant.

The Kerala High Court on Thursday, March 10, allowed a 10-year-old sexual abuse survivor to terminate her pregnancy. The court was hearing a plea filed by the 10-year-old seeking permission to terminate her 30 week pregnancy. The child had become pregnant allegedly after being sexually abused by her father. The Kerala High Court on Thursday permitted medical termination of her pregnancy at the SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

A medical board that was constituted to examine the girl had said that there was an 80 percent chance of the baby surviving the procedure, the court asked the state government and the hospital to ensure the infant is provided all necessary medical assistance if it is born alive.

With these directions, the court allowed the plea moved by the mother of the minor rape victim seeking termination of her pregnancy. The court also termed as "unfortunate" the “plight of the 10-year old survivor who became pregnant at such a tender age.”

The medical board, in its report, had said that a surgery would have to be performed for terminating the pregnancy and that there was an 80 per cent chance the baby might survive. The board had also said that there were risks of neonatal morbidities and also a chance of medical complications with regard to the health of the minor victim.