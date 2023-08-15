‘Kerala has become model for entire country’: Pinarayi says on Independence Day

CM Pinarayi said his government is in the process of converting Kerala into a world-class developed middle-income society by the time the country ushers its 100th year of Independence.

news Independence Day 2023

On the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebrations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Kerala has become a model for the entire country by treating everyone equally and solving the problems of society unitedly. After hoisting the tricolour flag in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, August 15 he said, “In the journey forward, we have to strengthen unity, secularism and scientific temper. However, there are regressive attempts which have to be nipped in the bud. Only then will our freedom become more meaningful.”

The CM, while highlighting his government's achievement since the first term in 2016 till date, said they are in the process to convert Kerala into a world-class developed middle-income society by the time the country ushers its 100th year of Independence. To buttress his point, Vijayan said the gross state domestic product (GSDP), which was around Rs 5.6 lakh crore in 2016, had grown to Rs 10.17 lakh crore, registering a growth of 84 per cent in the last seven years.

“The per capita income of the state has grown by 54 per cent over the last seven years. We have been able to bring down Kerala’s debt from 39 per cent of GSDP to less than 35 per cent,” added Vijayan.

Across Kerala at all the 13 other district headquarters, Vijayan’s cabinet colleagues took the salute at the Independence Day parade held. Likewise, the Tricolour was hoisted at various central, state, and private institutions, which has now become a practice across the state.

In Puthuppally where a poll has been necessitated after the demise of Congress veteran Oommen Chandy, the main candidates — Chandy Oommen (Congress) and CPI(M)'s Jaick C Thomas — were spotted hoisting the national flag and going around campaigning.

Read: Kerala HC says woman in live-in relationship can file domestic violence case

Also read: Nehru, Gujarat riots & more: Kerala school books to have portions deleted by NCERT