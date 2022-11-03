Kerala Guv rejects CM’s allegations of political interference in VC appointments

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan openly challenged the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, asking whether he would be able to resign if he was unable to prove or substantiate his allegation.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday, November 3, rejected allegations by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the former was politically interfering in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors to universities in the state and offered to resign if even one example of the same could be shown. Khan also alleged that the Chief Minister's Office was patronising smuggling activities in the state and contended that in such a situation there were grounds for him to interfere.

"I have never interfered. But now I see all smuggling activities are patronised by the office of the Chief Minister (CMO). Now books are being written. People sitting in the CMO dictate Kannur University VC to appoint their relatives -- underqualified and unqualified. I have never interfered. But if the state government, the CMO and the people close to CM are involved in smuggling activities, definitely there are grounds for me to interfere," he said.

Khan also openly challenged the Chief Minister, asking whether he would be able to resign if he was unable to prove or substantiate his allegation.

"They (Left government, Chief Minister) are saying I am doing this (action against VCs) to bring RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] people. If I have nominated even one person, not just of RSS, any person, on my own using my authority, then I will resign. Will he (CM) be able to resign if he is not able to prove it? I am asking you (the media)," the Governor said, speaking to reporters in New Delhi.

"When you make such a serious charge against me, you have to substantiate the same," Khan added.

Arif Mohammed Khan was responding to reporters when his stand was sought on Vijayan's allegations against him on Wednesday, November 2, at a convention in Thiruvananthapuram where the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Governor was trying to make universities in the state centres of RSS and Sangh Parivar and that Khan was trying to implement the saffronisation agenda of these groups.