Kerala Guv calls for unusual press meet, says will expose LDF conspiracy

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said he would release to the media letters written by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, assuring no government interference in the affairs of the universities in the state.

Amid tension between Kerala's Left Government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the latter has invited media to the Raj Bhavan on Monday, September 19, where he is expected to release some documents and video clippings. The Governor's office said he would meet the press on Monday at 11.45 am at the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

During the day, Khan said he would release to the media letters written by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to him assuring that there will be no interference from the government in the affairs of the universities in the state. "Now instead of interference, they are trying to take control of the universities," he said. The Governor also said he would put out some video clips, which may pertain to the heckling incident he faced at Kannur University in December 2019 when he went there to inaugurate the Indian History Congress.

According to Khan, the heckling he faced at a discussion about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the event was part of a conspiracy to frighten him into not speaking in public. CM Pinarayi Vijayan allegedly told the police not to lodge a case in connection with that incident. "The conspiracy was to frighten me into not speaking publicly. The VC of the Kannur University was used to ensure I was present on stage. Then, they planned to make an assault," he claimed.

He also alleged: "The in-charge of the Home Department, the Chief Minister, had given specific instructions not to report it. Police were given instructions not to take cognisance. This was a cognisable offence under the IPC." Khan, however, said that the alleged conspirators never wanted to kill him. "Naturally, they did not want to kill me. They know what the consequences (of that) will be. They only wanted to frighten me," he added.

Khan alleged that he was attacked while attending the Indian History Congress at Kannur, there was an attempt on his life. "The shirt of my ADC was torn. Ask any lawyer if it was a cognisable offence and it means the police can act on its own and register a case, as the President and Governor cannot be intimidated. This invites a jail term of seven years and a fine. Who prevented a case to be registered and who is the Home Minister," he alleged.

