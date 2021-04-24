Kerala granny wins hearts by dressing up like Manju Warrier

Actor Manju Warrier too shared the elderly lady’s pic on her Facebook page.

Flix Social

Actor Manju Warrier has been receiving a lot of praise for her personal style and choice of outfits in recent times. But when a recent picture of an elderly woman from Kerala went viral for the same reason, the actor shared it on her Facebook page with a heartwarming message.

The senior citizen from Kerala who is featured in the photo has been identified as Lakshmi. In the photo she is seen wearing a white shirt and a skirt, she is also seen sporting a front fringe, exactly like Manju Warrier did at a promotional event for her latest release ChathurMukham.

The Kerala grandma’s attempt to emulate Manju’s style has now gone viral on social media. When the picture came to Manju’s attention, she quickly shared it on her Facebook and Instagram handles and added that there is no greater joy for her than seeing this.

“Could I be more rewarded ever? Lots and lots of love to the sweetheart Lakshmi aunty,” she wrote after sharing the post.

The picture is a collage of Manju and the elderly lady dressed in similar outfits. The woman also waves her hand to copy what Manju Warrier does.

Another photo that went viral was of Baby Isha Mehaq, a child model from Kerala. An Instagram page possibly run by Isha’s parents shows her sporting the white shirt black skirt look with a fringe and waving her hands. Isha and her parents hail from Kasaragod but are currently settled in Dubai.

Manju had work the outfit for a press meet in connection with ChathurMukham which had taken place in Ernakulam. In an interview she says she had worn the shirt many times in the past, and she that she had no clue it would go so viral this time.

“I had bought that shirt so many years ago. It‘ll tear any minute because I’ve worn it so many times. Long back I bought it from some store at a 50 percent discount,” the actor says in an interview to Behind Woods.