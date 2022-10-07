Kerala govt suspends geologist couple over amassing disproportionate wealth

Sreejith S and his wife Gita SR were suspended after the preliminary inquiry prima facie revealed that they accumulated wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income from May 1, 2014 to December 31, 2019.

The Kerala government has suspended a geologist couple based on a preliminary inquiry into allegations that they amassed wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income. Sreejith S and his wife Gita SR were suspended after the preliminary inquiry prima facie revealed that they accumulated wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income from May 1, 2014 to December 31, 2019. The Industries Department issued the order regarding the suspension on Thursday, October 6.

"The investigation revealed that Sreejith and Gita, while working as geologists during the period from 1 May 2014 to 31 December 2019 as such being the public servants had only a known source of income of Rs 1,32,51,431 and the expenditure come to Rs 90,47,495 (sic). From the computation, it is evident that the accused officers have a likely saving of Rs 42,03,936. But they have acquired assets worth Rs 91,79,692. Thus the enquiry concluded that the accused officers are in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs. 49,75,756 during the above period, which comes to 37.54% of their total income. The accused persons could not satisfactorily account for the pecuniary resources and thereby committed the offense," the order reads.

The Mining and Geology wing is a statutory body under the Industries Department. Sreejith is currently working as a geologist in the Mineral Squad while Gita is at the Directorate Mining and Geology Department. The couple reside at Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram. The Director of Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau has recommended to suspend the officers from service with immediate effect. The suspension will stand till the investigation of the case is completed.

Geologists Sooraj S and Dr Ajayakumar will hold additional charge of the duties held by Sreejith and Gita.